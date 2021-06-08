Chrissy Teigen’s Cyberbullying History May Have Cost Her A Huge Job

TODAY — Pictured: Chrissy Teigen on Thursday, May 2, 2019 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

A month after being outed as one of the celebrities who participated in the disturbing cyberbullying of Courtney Stodden when they were just a child, Chrissy Teigen is still facing the ramifications in a major way. The latest consequence of her internet misconduct? Reportedly exiting her guest appearances on Netflix original series Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever, a Mindy Kaling production, follows the growing pains of a young Indian-American teenager struggling to balance her very different cultures. According to a new Variety report, Teigen has stepped away from the upcoming second season of the Netflix show, in which she was set to lend her voice as the inner dialogue of one of the characters in the ensemble cast. A spokesperson for Never Have I Ever told the outlet that Teigen’s voice role is likely to be recast.

The decision to leave the show comes on the heels of a cyberbullying controversy that identified the model and internet personality as a frequent antagoniser of Stodden when they were younger. In a revealing conversation with The Daily Beast, Stodden shared that their underage marriage (which was actually an abusive situation) was frequently made light of and mocked, with many people on the internet sending them hateful messages on a daily basis. They also claimed that Teigen was amongst the bullies, telling The Daily Beast that she sent Stodden private messages about killing themself.

Teigen responded to the claims in an apology thread on Twitter, writing to her millions of followers and to Stodden that she was remorseful for being “an insecure, attention seeking troll.” She also tweeted that she had reached out to Stodden privately, a claim which they would later deny on Instagram.

“I accept her apology and forgive her,” Stodden captioned a screenshot of Teigen’s Twitter page, which they were allegedly blocked from viewing. “But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

Teigen has not responded to Stodden’s allegations about being blocked on Twitter nor to the news of her departure from Never Have I Ever; in fact, she hasn’t tweeted since publishing the May 12 thread.

