Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with Daughter Esti While Recovering from Illness: 'This Week Kicked My Ass'

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and Esti

Chrissy Teigen may be under the weather, but parenthood rarely gets a day off.

The cookbook author and mother of three, 37, shared on Thursday a wholesome photo to Instagram, detailing how she's recovering from an ongoing illness with her 3-month-old daughter Esti Maxine by her side.

"I don't think I've ever felt so full-body sick," Teigen wrote in the caption. "This week kicked my ass but I am onnn the mend!!"

In the pic, Teigen laid on the couch, covered in blankets while holding her and John Legend's youngest daughter in her arms.

She didn't wear any shoes in the pic, either — a fact she decided to poke some fun at that in the caption. "Also please no jokes about if I caught long toe disease or something please, I know they're long, they're to climb banana trees," she joked.

Teigen revealed this week on her Instagram Story that she got sick after going on a Disney cruise with her family. "I am still… madly sick, from this f---ing cruise," Teigen shared in a selfie video.

"I never get sick," she groaned, before deadpanning, "I love germs. The gift that keeps on giving."

The model, who took the selfie video while laying down on a blue couch and wearing a red and white robe, posted another update a couple hours later. "I have to eat," she explained, "because my medicine is making me throw up because I don't have anything in my stomach but if I eat I get nauseous."

She added: "I hate eating when I'm not hungry."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier in April, the star opened up about the Disney cruise she took with Legend, 44, and their three kids: daughters Esti, Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

"Leaving a Disney cruise is like leaving Las Vegas except you only feeeeeel like you binged drugs, and, you are wet," she tweeted, adding in a subsequent message, "I have never been more sore, I'm coughing up… something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking."

"4 days ago feels like… so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them. Solidarity to all the other Disney cruise parents," Teigen wrote.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13 — news Legend confirmed at a private concert. He told attendees he and his wife welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared her first official photo of their baby daughter. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," she wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."

