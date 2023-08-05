Chrissy Teigen Cuddles 6-Week-Old Son Wren in Sweet Vacation Video

The model and cookbook author welcomed her fourth child with husband John Legend on June 19

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet video showing her cuddling her baby son Wren on vacation.

Chrissy Teigen and her baby Wren Alexander are two peas in a pod.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared that she’s spending some mother-son bonding time with her youngest child — who she and husband John Legend welcomed via surrogate in June — while on vacation.

In an Instagram Story video, Teigen, dressed in a casual black spaghetti strap top with her hair tied in a bun, cuddled her son in her arms while sitting at a table with a smile on her face.

Meanwhile, the baby boy, who wore a white and gray onesie, appeared to comfortably lounge in his mother's arms as she held him up. Teigen zoomed in on Wren's face as he gave the camera a sleepy look.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen sleeps with her son Wren.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared an update on her 6-week-old, revealing that he and older son Miles, 5, were spending some brotherly time together before their trip. She posted a sweet photo of Miles holding Wren and feeding him a bottle as he gazed down lovingly at his newest sibling.

In the caption of her post, Teigen wrote, "Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the [feeding] process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless."

She continued by honoring her "incredible" surrogate Alexandra for helping to pump milk for Wren. "Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate...I've been able to do the same for our sweet little guy," she wrote.

In her Instagram post announcing Wren’s birth, Teigen explained that she always wanted four kids, but after losing son Jack, she didn't think she’d be “able to carry any more babies” on her own. She and Legend ended up deciding to go through the in vitro fertilization process and conceived daughter Esti, who was born in January, while Alexandra carried Wren.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," the model wrote of her surrogate at the time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack," she added, referencing the baby boy the couple lost at 20 weeks in September 2021. "We know both their angel kisses are from you."

