Chrissy Teigen clapped back at body-shaming comments on her swimsuit “thirst trap”

Chrissy Teigen has long been our go-to for lighthearted social media content, and she’s been especially providing during these strange and uncertain times. Whether she’s making rice krispies in her bath towel (classic) with her daughter Luna, sharing a controversial rating of Girl Scout Cookies, or performing some kind of lampshade dance shenanigans, we’ve been living for her posts. Most recently, though, our favorite thing is watching Teigen shut down body shamers in her own signature style.

On Sunday, she tweeted out a video of herself posing in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. In the video, she says, “I never post thirst traps, so here I am, trapping you in thirst, with thirst.” She completed the post with a caption warning her followers, “don’t get too trapped.” It was a signature Teigen post: She’s just hanging out, doing her thing in minimal clothing, and serving up equal parts fierce confidence, humor, and humility. As always, we loved to see it and we wish that everyone else could have had the same appreciation, or at least, just kept quiet.

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Unfortunately, someone on Twitter just wouldn’t let the woman just have her moment. One user replied, “Shaped like spongebob lol.”

Don’t worry, though, Teigen shut down the comment with a swift and succinct, “I know u ain’t talking.”

I know u ain’t talking — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Other users were upset with the amount of body shaming in the replies. One user wrote, “these comments are exhausting,” to which Teigen replied, “yeah they’re super mean lmao.” Another fed-up user sent some extra love Teigen’s way, writing, “I’m sorry everyone is being so rude to you—you’re so beautiful inside and out.” Teigen had another great response in her signature, lighthearted tone: “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far! ❤️❤️❤️ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Even celebs, like Jameela Jamil, were coming to Teigen’s defense.

I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 26, 2020

But it’s Teigen’s statement of acceptance for her “right angle bod” that we love the most.

“Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!” she wrote.

Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Yes to that. Let’s dedicate this quarantine time to working on being a-okay with ourselves and turning off our concerns with others’ appearances.