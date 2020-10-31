Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Halloween Early with John Legend, Son Miles and Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen/instagram Chrissy Teigen, son Miles

Chrissy Teigen is getting into the spirit of the spooky season with the entire family.

In addition to sharing photos of her own Halloween costume — a ballerina straight out of Black Swan — Teigen, 34, also posted a photo of herself with son Miles Theodore, dressed all in black, peering into his orange candy bucket, caption the photo, "boy mom."

The cookbook author also shared several photos and videos to her Instagram Stories, showing the family's "pod class" celebrating the Halloween a day early, her daughter Luna Simone, 4, getting her face painted green, Teigen making caramel apples and what appears to be husband John Legend's Spider-Man outfit.

In one photo, Teigen leans over Legend, 41, in costume, captioning the post, "my spidey."

Before posting her sweet mother-son photo, Teigen revealed on Twitter Friday she will be having some at-home medical care "for a bit" following her pregnancy loss in September.

"It’s Halloween here at the legend household," Teigen wrote, sharing a photo of her nurse in costume providing her with some treatment. "Made my nurse be a medieval plague doctor (I have a nurse for a bit yes lol)."

Chrissy Teigen/instagram Luna Simone

Earlier this week, Teigen announced her return to social media after a break following her tragic pregnancy loss.

In an emotional essay shared on Medium Tuesday, Teigen spoke about the difficult experience of losing son Jack after 20 weeks of pregnancy and thanked people for sharing their own stories with her.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she wrote. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."

Hillary Clinton shared the essay the next day, writing on Twitter, "Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours.

"oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton," Teigen wrote in response to Clinton's support.

In another tweet, the cookbook author added, "I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow."