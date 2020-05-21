Chrissy Teigen Calls On New York Times To Reinstate Columnist Who Dissed Her

Click here to read the full article.

Cookbook author, TV personality and model Chrissy Teiigen said she had nothing to do with the New York Times placing columnist Alison Roman on leave from its pages, and asked that she be reinstated.

Teigen, who was attached to executive produce a TV show starring Roman (the show has not begun production because of the pandemic) was mildly dissed by Roman in an online interview that ran in The New Consumer. Roman brought up that Teigen had exploded as a cooking star despite a modest background in the culinary field. Roman said that it “horrified” her.

After that, the New York Times shelved Roman’s column without explanation. Roman subsequently apologized to Teigen and clutter queen Marie Kondo, who also came in for some snark in the same interview.

Teigen responded to a Twitter critic by saying, “I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don’t believe in being canceled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don’t agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn’t call them, I didn’t write, and most of all, I’d like her back.”

Earlier, Teigen admitted that the remarks “hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social, and praised her in interviews.”

The NY Times has said Roman is on a “temporary leave,” but has not commented further.

