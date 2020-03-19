Chrissy Teigen calls out Ivanka Trump's campout tweet, asks for coronavirus testing

Chrissy Teigen is calling out Ivanka Trump. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Fade Senna/AFP via Getty)

Chrissy Teigen had a question about Ivanka Trump’s suggestion that families stuck at home with kids during the coronavirus pandemic plan a living room campout.

President Trump’s daughter and adviser had recommended that her followers “throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads.” Trump joked that s’mores were optional.

Teigen was not amused.

“After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests,” she wrote Tuesday to her 12.4 million followers.

after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests https://t.co/rMHsfU26Mw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

The model was, of course, referencing frustrating delays in testing for the coronavirus throughout the country. She followed up her message with a series of emojis of the winking face with the tongue out.

also that’s a clothing rack but yeah america only understands “taped together brooms” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, the frequent tweeter had called on Ivanka’s step-mother, first lady Melania Trump, to do something with her Be Best initiative to spotlight “regular ass awesome people” doing good works during the health crisis.

“ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude ass jacket,” Teigen wrote, in part.

However, the came to the defense of Vanessa Hudgens, who found herself apologizing for “insensitive” comments that she made about the seriousness of the virus.

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

