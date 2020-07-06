Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Journalist For Looking At Her Breasts

From ELLE

Chrissy Teigen has caught a journalist looking at a photograph of her, clocking the picture on the journalist's phone, in the foreground of another image.

On Sunday, Fox News presenter Jeanine Pirro shared a photograph of herself wearing a mask while eating at an outdoor restaurant.

‘Wearing my mask out east,’ she captioned the snap.

Moments later, Teigen commented on the photo, after noticing that Pirro’s phone could be spotted at the front of the snap, displaying an image of Teigen covering her bare chest with her arms.

‘Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone,’ the mother-of-two tweeted.

She wrote ‘lol’ as the caption to another post of a close-up image of the phone on Pirro’s table and the original photo she had shared on social media earlier in the day to show off her sunburn.

jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Pirro – who is a former New York State judge – is yet to respond to Teigen’s question. After all, what can you say to someone who catches you 'red handed' doing a bit of 'Instagram stalking'?



Teigen later explained to several Twitter users that she came aware of her photo on the television personality's phone after someone sent it to her.

In May, Teigen informed her social media followers that she had decided to have surgery to remove her breast implants.

After some questioned why she was having a Covid-19 test, the 34-year-old stated on Twitter: 'I'm having surgery and I had to.'

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

She then explained why she had made the decision to undergo the procedure alongside a photograph of her modelling in the early days of her career.

‘I’m getting my boobs out!’ an excerpt of the caption reads. ‘They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!

‘All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.’

The star previously told Glamour UK that she underwent a breast augmentation aged 20 and since having children, her feelings towards her chest has changed.

'I want them out now,' she said with regards to her implants.

'If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, "This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery."'

