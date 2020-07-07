Chrissy Teigen reveals her beauty secrets to achieving flawless skin
Chrissy Teigen has fans swooning over her sartorial fashion choices, the tasty meals in her Cravings cookbook, as well as her flawless complexion.
The 34-year-old model - who has daughter Luna and son Miles with husband John Legend - has finally revealed the secret to her clear, blemish-free and glowing skin.
The mother-of-two shared a detailed breakdown of the exact products she relies on in a recent Instagram post, due to popular requests from fans.
The caption started: “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!”
The upload has attracted a lot of attention from social media users, as within just a few hours it has already racked up over 185,000 likes and been viewed over two million times.
Teigen went on to reveal her skincare regime is “simple” and consists of “whatever is closest” to hand at the time of her pamper.
But she has had a little helping hand from LA-based esthetician and skin expert, Shani Darden, to find the best products to suit her skincare needs.
Teigen’s must-haves are a combination of affordable beauty buys, as well as more expensive products too.
The iS Clinicals Cleanser and Moisturising Complex are the two essentials she “consistently” uses.
When her skin is feeling a little more congested and she wants to address any problem areas around her nose and chin, she will turn to Dr. Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Peel Pads, as well as Bioré’s pore strips to remove any dirt or blackheads.
Whether you want to follow Teigen’s exact skincare regime, or sample a select few of the products she uses, there is something to suit everyone’s skincare concerns and budgets.