Chrissy Teigen can't get enough of this top-rated cozy blanket — and it's on sale now at Nordstrom
While we may not all be fans of cold weather, few things are better for the season than a soft and cozy blanket to snuggle up in once the temperature drops.
Chrissy Teigen agrees, and her go-to pick for staying warm happens to be a Nordstrom fan-favourite product.
As far back as Dec. 2019, Teigen has been sharing her love of the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, even going so far as saying that “nothing else compares” to the blanket’s super soft and comfortable feel.
If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019
The blanket normally retails for $147, but it’s currently included in Nordstrom’s Home Sale event for 25 per cent off, bringing the price down to $109.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $109 (originally $147)
Why shoppers love it
According to Nordstrom shoppers, the super-soft blanket has earned an impressive 4.7-star rating based on hundreds of customer reviews.
“Without a doubt my favourite throw!” raved one reviewer. “Warm and so so soft, but not so heavy that I can't use it in the summer. I have several BFD cardigans, but the blanket is a looser knit that any of them. The puppy also loves it!”
“I purchased my first Barefoot Dreams throw at a Nordstrom store 10 years ago during the annual sale. I have purchased throws, blankets, receiving blankets, since that day. This item is an overwhelming hit with everyone that has received them!” added another. “They are so soft, so warm, wash well, when you buy one you'll regret not buying two!! If there is one ‘gotta get’ purchase ever it is a Barefoot Dreams throw!”
While the solid colour is a huge hit among shoppers, so too is the wild animal print that’s also been spotted on Teigen’s Instagram page.
“Bought my first [blanket] and the kids and husband were fighting for it — ended up buying two more in other colours. It is so comfy, fluffy and soft. Perfect to lay in the family room and watch tv. And love the animal print,” said one reviewer, who gave a five-star rating.
The verdict
Since this blanket is a huge hit among shoppers (and their pets!), it’s a safe bet that this blanket will make the perfect addition to any room in your home. Though the classic throw is currently only on sale in one colour, you can still shop it at regular price if you’d prefer more colour choices.
You can also find a selection of other styles on sale, which we’re expecting to sell out quickly.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $135 (originally $180)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Textured Patterned Throw Blanket
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $141 (originally $188)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $135 (originally $180)
