These Chrissy Teigen-Approved Sneakers Debuted Over 50 Years Ago, and They're Still a Hollywood Favorite

Chrissy Teigen just wore all of our favorite pieces in a single outfit. Correction: Teigen just wore all of our favorite '90s pieces in one outfit, and frankly, we're now inspired to jam out to NSYNC and Britney Spears like it's 1999 (ahh, the good ol' days).

Teigen was photographed out and about in Los Angeles wearing an outfit that we're definitely going to emulate come fall: black leggings (a classic), a matching sports bra (another staple), a denim jacket with zippers on the sleeves, and a colorful flannel tied around her waist. She accessorized with a gray face mask, a black baseball cap, a crossbody bag, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Adidas Superstar Sneakers that just so happen to be one of the most popular shoe styles at Nordstrom (and in Hollywood).

Practically every celeb has a pair of Adidas, with the Superstar version racking in one of the longest lists of fans out of them all. Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Lorde, Dakota Fanning, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone, Katie Holmes, and, of course, Teigen, have all stepped out in Adidas Superstars — and frankly, it's easy to see why.

This sneaker is a classic. It has a tried-and-true silhouette that still feels relevant today (even 52 years after it was first introduced!), and it's supremely comfy thanks to the flexible leather upper and plush, removable insole.

Thousands of Nordstrom shoppers have taken to the reviews section of the sneaker to praise its superior comfort. "They are super comfortable. I can walk in them all day. Thank you Adidas for a great shoe," one wrote, while another mentioned, "The insides are so comfy, I did not even get blisters when I first wore them." We're sold!

But perhaps the best thing about the shoes is the price tag. A good pair of kicks often goes for upwards of $200, but the tried-and-true Superstars go for a reasonable $90. Given their durable nature and the fact that you'll probably wear them for years to come, they're definitely worth it. They'll certainly still be in style next year, and the next, and the next...

Shop the Hollywood-favorite Adidas Superstars that have been around for more than five decades, as well as other top-rated styles from the brand, below.

