Chrissy Teigen announces she is pregnant, nearly two years after her pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen shared Wednesday that she and John Legend are expecting a child, nearly two years after her pregnancy loss in 2020. (Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are once again expecting a child, the 36-year-old model and entrepreneur announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Teigen showed off her baby bump in the post and discussed undergoing in vitro fertilization.

"[T]he last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen wrote. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

That blur of emotions is likely a reference to Teigen enduring a pregnancy loss in September 2020.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen wrote back then. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Wednesday's post highlighted Teigen's fears about her current pregnancy after her previous traumatic experience.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

She continued in her latest post. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Legend also celebrated the news on his Instagram, sharing the same photo Teigen posted, and simply captioned it with a series of red hearts.

The new bundle of joy will be the latest addition to Teigen and Legend's family, joining daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.