Chrissy Teigen’s $800 Skincare Regimen Includes This Surprising $8 Product
Chrissy Teigen just got more relatable than ever.
The star recently revealed she uses Bioré’s classic pore cleansing strips while sharing her skincare routine on Instagram. Teigen listed the specific products she uses to get her glow after receiving numerous questions about it. “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself,” Teigen wrote. She went on to list her “very simple” routine, which consists of over $800 worth of products, including cult favorites from brands like La Mer and iS Clinical.
For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself! I kind of use whatever is closest but it consists of @shanidarden forcing me to use @isclinical cleanser and face lotion, @controlcorrective SPF 30, @lamer’s creme de la mer and concentrate ($$, I know I know but I gotta be honest) and a steady stream of @bioreus chin and nose strips. Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond’s office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1’s firm and fade cream when I’m feeling icks, and there you have it. A very simple (no) routine! But really. The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me. Can find online - everything else just a bonus. Xx (edit: forgot one of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!)
Teigen said she uses a “steady stream” of Bioré’s chin and nose strips, which you can find on Amazon starting at just $8. The classic strips have a following thanks to their blackhead-eliminating abilities.
Amazon
Buy It! Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, 14 Nose Strips, $7.49 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com; Bioré Nose and Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, 24 Count, $14.47; amazon.com
The brand’s pore strips are meant to be used once a week to help reduce the appearance of blackheads and the size of pores. Shoppers say they’re easy to use and don’t cause any irritation as long as you follow the directions. (Some recommend steaming your face beforehand to get the best results.) Bioré also offers strips that are infused with ingredients like charcoal and witch hazel for an extra deep clean.
Amazon
Buy It! Bioré Charcoal Deep Cleansing, 18 Nose Strips, $14.44; amazon.com; Bioré Witch Hazel Ultra Cleansing Pore Strips, 6 Nose Strips, $5.88 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com
We’re not sure about you, but we love an affordable celeb buy. Below, shop the rest of the products in Teigen’s skincare routine.
