Chrissy Teigen’s $800 Skincare Regimen Includes This Surprising $8 Product

Chrissy Teigen just got more relatable than ever.

The star recently revealed she uses Bioré’s classic pore cleansing strips while sharing her skincare routine on Instagram. Teigen listed the specific products she uses to get her glow after receiving numerous questions about it. “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself,” Teigen wrote. She went on to list her “very simple” routine, which consists of over $800 worth of products, including cult favorites from brands like La Mer and iS Clinical.

Teigen said she uses a “steady stream” of Bioré’s chin and nose strips, which you can find on Amazon starting at just $8. The classic strips have a following thanks to their blackhead-eliminating abilities.

The brand’s pore strips are meant to be used once a week to help reduce the appearance of blackheads and the size of pores. Shoppers say they’re easy to use and don’t cause any irritation as long as you follow the directions. (Some recommend steaming your face beforehand to get the best results.) Bioré also offers strips that are infused with ingredients like charcoal and witch hazel for an extra deep clean.

