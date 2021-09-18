Chrissy Metz 'Got a Little Tipsy' While Researching Her New Wine Label

Chrissy Metz speak onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Winter/Getty

While doing research and development for her new wine, Chrissy Metz learned a valuable lesson: pace yourself!

Earlier this week, the This Is Us star launched The Joyful Heart Wine Company, which includes three different blends.

"I've really wanted to do it for awhile, but I also wanted to bring who I was authentically to a brand, as opposed to like, 'Oh, I drank some wine,'" she told PEOPLE while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday.

RELATED: This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and More Costars Address the Show Ending with Season 6

Of course, in order to put out a wine, Metz had to taste some wine. A lot of it.

"Listen, I took a couple of trips and I got a little tipsy and I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if I'm equipped for this,'" she joked, realizing, "I should really pace myself."

The actress added, "I'm not like a person who can drink like a bottle of wine at a time. I really enjoy it with some delicious chocolate or cheese. Yeah, so I got a little tipsy."

While drinking can certainly bring out a full range of emotions, so too does This Is Us, which Metz is currently filming. Asked to give a glimpse into the final season of the NBC show, Metz said, "What you can expect is a wild ride. If there are 47 emotions, you're gonna feel them all."

RELATED: This Is Us: Chrissy Metz Drops Season 6 Hints, Shares 'Easter Egg' About Kate's Second Wedding

The set this season has included one extra person, too, as Mandy Moore has often brought her newborn son, August Harrison Goldsmith, to meet the Pearson family, of which Moore's character is the matriarch.

"You know, it's like really art imitates life," Metz said. "It's really beautiful to see her as a real mother, even though she's played my mother for the past five years. Even though she's younger than I am, I always sort of looked up to her because she's been in the business forever, and she's obviously an incredible artist. It's really cute seeing her as a mom."