‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Have Prison Sentences Reduced

Chrisley Knows Best duo Todd and Julie Chrisley will be getting out of prison a little earlier than expected.

The pair have had their prison sentences reduced, according to the couple’s attorney Jay Surgent.

It comes after they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for crimes including conspiring to defraud community banks, conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley was originally sentenced to 12 and a half years and this has been reduced to 10 years. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years, which is down to 5.

The pair started their sentences earlier this year.

At the time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that before the pair became reality TV stars, they submitted false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to banks to obtain the millions of dollars in fraudulent loans and then spent the money on luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel and used new fraudulent loans to pay back old ones.

After spending all the money, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from more than $20 million of the fraudulently obtained loans.

It comes as the rest of the family already has another reality series in the works. Deadline revealed last month that Chase, Savannah, Chloe, Grayson, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley are set to star in a new reality series from Queer Eye producer Scout Productions.

“Their sentences were reduced as a result of the application of the First Step Act in which they were given upfront credits to their sentences,” Surgent told Deadline. “They have also been model incarcerated individuals in full compliance with Bureau of Prison regulations. Also, they will be given credits effective November 1st, 2023 with the adoption of the new Sentencing Commission recommendations providing credits for non-violent, first time offenders.”

