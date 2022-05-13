Chrishell Stause's Partner G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Kids in Their Future: 'I Love Children'

G Flip and Chrishell Stause may be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the non-binary Australian musician, 27, opened up about the possibility of starting a family.

"I definitely see children in my future," they told host Janine Rubenstein. "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that."

RELATED: Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Falling for Someone Who Is Non-Binary

"I love children. I was like a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist," they added. "So I was like, I've always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that'll be in the future."

VIDEO: G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Children in Their Future

G Flip also revealed they are "absolutely in awe" of Stause, 40, after she confirmed their relationship during Selling Sunset's fifth season reunion special earlier this month.

"I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalizes same sex relationships" and family structures, G Flip said: "Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children."

Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause g flip

Chrishell Stause/instagram Chrishell Stause and G Flip

RELATED: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Make Out in a Convenience Store in 'GET ME OUTTA HERE' Music Video

"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life," they added. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."

Earlier this week, Stause opened up about her future with G Flip in an Instagram video, addressing that while her past relationship ended because she and Oppenheim didn't see eye-to-eye about having children, her new relationship was about so much more than being aligned on the topic of kids.

"We are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn't diminish the deep connection that we have made," Stause said. "And the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like ... I don't know what that will end up looking like but I do feel –– it is about the person, it is about their heart."

RELATED: Who Is G Flip? All About Chrishell Stause's New Love Interest

The reality star invited her fans to "stick around and keep an open mind" and to support her in her relationship joy: "I'm happy, and I hope you are too."

