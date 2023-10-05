Chrishell Stause Shares Before and After Videos of Her Having Benign Spot Frozen Off: ‘Didn’t Hurt at All’

Chrishell Stause revealed that having her benign spot removed by a dermatologist was painless

Chrishell Stause is revealing the outcome of a recent procedure to remove an unwanted spot.

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 40, told fans on her Instagram Story that she was at a dermatologist to have a non-cancerous spot on her face frozen off.

“Hi guys, I’m at the dermatologist right now. I had this little spot that’s been bugging me and it’s completely benign but they’re gonna freeze it off today,” Stause revealed in her first post as she sat in the dermatologist’s office, pointing to where the spot was on her face.

“So hopefully that doesn’t hurt, but yes for it being gone!” she added.

The process of freezing off skin spots is typically known as cryotherapy and, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is when a dermatologist uses liquid nitrogen, liquid nitrogen oxide or argon gas to apply extreme cold to abnormal tissue in an affected area, causing the cells to die.

Stause then posted a second video on her Instagram Story after the procedure had taken place. Sat in her car, she revealed that the area where the spot had been was a little red but that the procedure “didn't hurt at all” as she showed followers what her face looked like after the spot had been frozen off, moving the camera to show a small red circle on her face.



Stause later shared a clip on her Story where she prepared for some upcoming filming.

“She’s getting a little angry,” Stause said of the mark after showing followers her attempts at applying make-up around the now-removed spot and red mark that was left in its place.

As she laughed and flipped her hair over to cover the mark, she added: “So I’m about to do something where I do a real deep side swoop.”



The real estate agent then filmed herself in a Zoom meeting with her hair covering the mark. As she said “shhh” to the camera, she pulled back her hair to reveal the red area on her face where the spot had been removed.

Earlier in her Instagram story, Stause had told her 3.8 million Instagram followers that her family would be attending the show of her partner, Australian singer G Flip, in Saint Louis on Oct. 12.

"It's one of the only shows that hasn't sold out yet because it's a bigger venue," she also said in the clip, adding that the show would be "dope."



The reality star recently penned a sweet tribute to G Flip on their 30th birthday in September.

“You are every dog and every child’s favorite person in every room,” Stause began the caption on her Sept. 22 Instagram post, which was accompanied by a photo of her embracing G Flip.

"That says so much! Impossible to count how many times my jaw has dropped and stopped dead in my tracks at how you so casually do the most incredible things like it’s nothing, because to you it is, she continued.

The post concluded, "Unbelievable talent and the purest caring heart.🥹 One of my favorite things is informing you that NO that is not normal! 😆I know I found my unicorn and am constantly in awe of you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love! To a million more lifetimes trying to figure out how I got so lucky. ❤️‍🔥 I LOVE YOU @gflip

