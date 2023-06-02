Chrishell Stause Reveals Why Amanza Smith Blocked Her On Instagram

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

There's more drama brewing behind the scenes at Selling Sunset.

Recently, Amanza Smith reportedly blocked fellow cast member Chrishell Stause on Instagram, cryptically musing, “"don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time.”

But Chrishell went on to shed some light and indicated that Amanza “started an issue” which made Chrishell not want to film, since G was involved. “When G decided to film on the show, the one caveat that I’m very protective over—it cannot have anything to do with drama at all,” she explained on SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

At this point, the drama off-screen on Selling Sunset is even more intense than what's playing out on the show itself—most recently thanks to Amanza Smith announcing that she's blocked Chrishell Stause on Instagram.

While Amanza didn't give a reason for blocking Chrishell other than cryptically musing "don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time,” Chrishell just shed some light on the situation. Annnnd she seemed to imply that a scene involving Chrishell, her partner G Flip, and Amanza took a turn for the dramatic.

I feel #SellingSunset may not continue past Season 7, simply because of the drama on social media calling each other out with receipts 👀

Feels the girls are more alienated than ever before.

Amanza vs Chrishell, Chelsea vs Heather

Yikes 😔😬😯 pic.twitter.com/8eeHoF5rv6 — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) May 22, 2023

“When G decided to film on the show, the one caveat that I’m very protective over—it cannot have anything to do with drama at all,” Chrishell explained on SiriusXM’s Hits 1. “I’m happy to take that heat because—at the end of the day—if G is going to be so gracious as to join this crazy world I’m in, it is my job to protect them."

Chrishell went on to explain that she and Amanza ventured "into a design project," and indicated that Amanza "started an issue" which made Chrishell not want to film since G was involved.

"I didn’t want to continue with the drama going. We weren’t speaking, so I didn’t want G involved in that. So, she's upset that that design thing didn't go on the show, but we were filming for nine months, you could have done it...you didn't have to have me and my partner involved. Anyways, you guys definitely got the tea, but at the end of the day I want to make this clear: I love Amanza, literally love her. So, I think that right now, she's in her feelings because she wanted to get something on the show. But at some point she has to understand, this is my partner, I'm very protective."

Chrishell also said she found out Amanza blocked her through fans, saying "I thought we squashed it. Actually, we both apologized. You know, I paid her for everything that was...so I don't want to fight with her whatsoever."

