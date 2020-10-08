Chrishell Stause Receives Roses from Her DWTS Pro Partner After Their 'First Fight'

Chrishell Stause/instagram. Inset: Getty images

Chrishell Stause and her Dancing with the Stars pro partner Gleb Savchenko are learning how to successfully tango when it comes to how they communicate.

After four weeks of competing together on the ABC reality dance competition series, the Selling Sunset star revealed that she and Savchenko had their "first fight," which resulted in him apologizing by sending a massive bouquet of pink roses.

"Ok full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha! If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!! 🥰💕" Stause, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding the gorgeous bundle of flowers.

"We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm," Kentucky-born Stause said about the Russia native.

Stause, who has had solid scores the past two weeks on DWTS, said that "finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 #TeamSellingIt #DWTS."

fupp/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are seen outside DWTS rehearsal studios with the flowers on Oct. 7 in L.A.

Savchenko replied to her post with the pink heart and praying hands emojis, commenting: "💗🙏🏼."

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, Stause — whose estranged husband and This Is Us actor Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November — opened up about her friendship with Savchenko.

"He is the absolute best. I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he's just ... he knows how to push me, but not in a way that's intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro. I just felt there's a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they're going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented," said Stause.

"I feel like I'm paired with the perfect person that I know I'm going to get the best I possibly could get with him, because we do have such a chemistry and a bond, and I feel like I really trust him," she continued about Savchenko, who shares two young daughters — Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3 — with wife Elena Samodanova. (They celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in July.)

Throughout rehearsals for season 29, Stause has been learning about learning to follow Savchenko's lead when out on the dance floor.

"He's had me do all these exercises where there are so many times I kept trying to do something and he's like, 'You have to wait for me. You don't move unless I move.' He has all of these different exercises that are really focused on that, where it's like, just let him do all the work and you have to stay back and listen. It's a really bonding experience doing that with somebody," she said.

The actress and reality star added: "At this point I just feel so close to him and I feel like he's somebody I'm going to be friends with for the rest of my life, for sure."

