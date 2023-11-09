Chrishell Stause Recalls Hilarious Memory from a Drunken Night Out with Bre Tiesi: ‘She’s Gonna Kill Me’

The reality star opened up about the funny moment during an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty; Araya Doheny/Getty Chrishell Stause (left) and Bre Tiesi (right).

Chrishell Stause is putting her friend and Selling Sunset costar Bre Tiesi on the spot after bringing up this hilarious memory.

In an Instagram Reel posted by Entertainment Tonight’s Brice Sander, Stause recalled going out with Tiesi and a few other cast members after attending her partner G Flip’s show.

Sander asked Stause what questions she should ask Tiesi during an upcoming interview with her. She responded, “Well, we all went to see G’s show, and then in the car, you should ask Bre what we did on the way. She’s gonna kill me.”

The video then cut to the interview with Tiesi, who said with a smile, “I hate her so much right now,” in response to Stause’s interview tip.

She continued, “We all went out on Halloween and we drank a little too much. On our way home, I had to have tacos and we all had to pee, so we decided to pull over and we all peed on the side of the road because we couldn’t find any bathrooms at 2 AM.”

Courtesy of Netflix Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi on 'Selling Sunset' season 7.

Since joining Selling Sunset as a full-time cast member in season 6, Tiesi has become good friends with Stause and the two often post pictures and videos together on social media.

The mom of one — who shares 16-month-old son Legendary with Nick Cannon — had fans buzzing after watching season 7 of the hit Netflix real estate show due to her unexpected confession that she had a previous fling with Michael B. Jordan.

During a scene in the latest season, Stause asked her costars, “Who would you sleep with, celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?”

Fellow agent Amanza Smith instantly responded, “Michael B. Jordan,” leading Tiesi to admit, “I could do that — and I’ve done that."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Bre Tiesi admitted to having a fling with Michael B. Jordan on 'Selling Sunset' season 7.

In another video interview with ET, Tiesi explained how her juicy revelation made it into the final cut of the season despite her thinking cameras weren’t rolling.

“Basically, we were all having girl talk and we were sitting but they were resetting the cameras and it wasn't a conversation that was technically...” Tiesi trailed off with a smirk.

“You didn't know that was going to be used?” the outlet questioned. Tiesi confirmed, saying, “That's my own fault. I know better. Technically, I was in my first reality season, give me a little slack. But, I've definitely learned a lot these last few seasons.”



