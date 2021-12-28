Chrishell Stause Poses in a Bikini and Jokes 'These Eggs Aren't Going to Fertilize Themselves'

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is enjoying the single life.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, posted three thirst trap photos of herself rocking a leopard-print bikini and matching sunglasses to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. The Under Construction author is currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, celebrating her costar Emma Hernan's birthday.

The real estate agent — who announced her split from her coworker Jason Oppenheim last week — captioned the series of sexy photos: "Well these eggs aren't going to fertilize themselves 🤣🤣 Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on 😜😜"

The tropical girls' getaway came after both Stause and Oppenheim opened up about their split in separate statements on social media last Tuesday.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Oppenheim revealed on his Instagram Story at the time. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

He continued that he and Stause "have different wants regarding a family," but the pair — who broke up after five months together — "continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

In her own Instagram post, Stause echoed that the decision to end the relationship was due to their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned."

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," she added. "All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best...I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

Last year, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about the decision to freeze her eggs in order to find a potential future partner without the pressure of starting a family in a certain time frame.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," she shared.