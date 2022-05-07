Chrishell Stause Makes a Joke About Coming Out of the Closet After Revealing Her New Relationship

Chrishell Stause Cracks Joke While Showing Off Progress of Closet Remodel: 'I'm Gonna Come Out of It Now'

Chrishell Stause can crack a joke with the best of them!

In a series of Instagram Stories on Friday, the Selling Sunset star, 40, showed off the progress of her closet remodel, telling followers, "Okay, closet update, guys. Look at this. We've got all the marble on there now, we've got the rose quartz – so pretty, do you see that? – I don't know if you can see that."

"So, yeah, it's coming along," the reality star, who was clad only in a teeny white bikini, continued, before quipping, "Okay! I'm gonna come out of it now."

RELATED: Chrishell Stause Says Ex Keo Motsepe Was 'a Love Bomber' Similar to Former Husband Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause Cracks Joke While Showing Off Progress of Closet Remodel: 'I'm Gonna Come Out of It Now'

Stause's cheeky one-liner comes on the heels of her going public with her new romance with Australian singer G Flip, which she confirmed during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special on Friday after moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

RELATED: Jason Oppenheim Calls Chrishell Stause the 'Love of My Life' During Selling Sunset Reunion

Chrishell Stause g flip

Chrishell Stause/instagram

Revealing how they connected, she continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

While it's unclear when the pair started dating, a source tells PEOPLE they've already taken a significant step in their relationship.

"Chrishell moved them in," the source says, referring to Stause's Los Angeles home, which she paid for in part by selling her wedding ring from ex Justin Hartley.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split

Stause's new relationship comes after she split from her co-star and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim. The exes first went public with their relationship in July last year.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim, 45, told PEOPLE of the budding romance at the time. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Just five months later, the pair confirmed they have gone their separate ways, with both parties citing different wants in regards to starting a family.