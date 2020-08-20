Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's relationship timeline

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset's relationship with Justin Hartley takes centre stage in the latest season of the Netflix original, as the real estate agent goes through an upsetting divorce.
And while some details of their history do make their way onto the show, you'd be forgiven for wanting to know more about their relationship timeline. So here's a look back on This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's history.
October 2013
Chrishell and Justin go on their first date after being set up by a mutual friend, who worked with Chrishell on Days Of Our Lives. Justin later tells People they were instantly inseparable: "We met up at a concert and talked all night. I drove her home and called the next day. We haven't been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.'"
Chrishell expressed similar sentiments, adding, "The next day I texted my friend: 'I found him.'"
January 2014
The pair make their red carpet debut as a couple at the fifth annual Unbridled Eve Derby party in LA:
July 2016
Chrishell and Justin announce their engagement after nearly three years of dating. The actress gave fans a peek at her engagement ring on Instagram, casually writing, "You guys think I need sunscreen..? 💍😍 @justinhartley." She added on Twitter, "Such a happy time. Thanks for all the well wishes guys! So sweet."
September 2016
Almost three years after they first met, the couple grace a red carpet for the first time as an engaged couple at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys bash in LA:
October 2017
The pair get married at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch, with Chrishell telling People at the time, "They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley! The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined."
Justin added, "At the risk of sounding cheesy, I look forward to sharing life experiences and growing old together. Someday, we can talk about all the things we did together 30 years ago!”
The ceremony was attended by Hartley’s This Is Us costars, along with the duo’s friends and family. Selling Sunset wasn't a thing yet, so sadly no Christine Quinn drama!
October 2017
Say hello to the married couple. The pair pose for photos on the red carpet of A Bad Mom's Christmas in LA:
November 2017
Time to head on honeymoon, with Justin revealing they planned to celebrate with multiple trips away. "We're going to try and do as many honeymoons as we possibly can, in between work. That's sort of the goal. That's what we've been doing forever anyways. Like, we work really hard and then we sort of try to party really hard, too. In a safe way."
October 2018
To celebrate their one year wedding anniversary, Justin and Chrishell share major PDA on social media. "5 years ago today I became the happiest girl in the House of Blues!" Chrishell wrote on Instagram. "Exactly one year ago from today was easily the best day of my life! I love you an impossible amount. Thank you for being you @justinhartley."
In a now deleted post, Justin shared a glimpse at their wedding day and added on his own Instagram, "The best day, the best friends and family, the best wife! Happy first anniversary to my @chrishellhartley!! Let's do 300 million more!"
2019
Five years after they first met, both Justin and Chrishell's careers hit an all time high - his show This Is Us is in its fourth series and nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy’s. Chrishell, meanwhile, joins Selling Sunset as a real estate agent, in a show which shoots to the top of Netflix's most watch list.
November 2019
The couple make their last public appearance together at a Golden Globes event in LA. Sharing a photo from the occasion on Instagram, Chrishell wrote "Amazing time with this group last night at the @hollywoodreporter @moetchandon Golden Globe party! It's a crime that instagram made me crop in because @laurenelizabethash legs need to be in these pics-she was on fire last night! 🔥 @sullivangrams will spice up any photo booth! 🙌🏽 And swipe to see me & @justinhartley awkward prom photo! HA 😆🤣😆🤣💗."
November 2019
Eight days after the event, Justin files for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" - noting July 8 2019 as the date of separation on the documents.
Screenrant released an insider report at the time which claimed "people close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce" and that "the couple has always been incredible with no signs of things being on the rocks".
Late 2019
During filming for Selling Sunset s3, Chrishell gives an insight into the relationship breakdown, admitting she felt "blindsided" - and sharing that Justin had informed her of his decision over text. We later find out in the series what went down.
After moving out of the home they shared in The Valley, Chrishell heads to a hotel before finding somewhere permanent to live. Offering her support, Mary goes to visit her and the pair discuss what happened.
"I don’t know," Chrishell tells her. "I just feel like... sorry I’m just in shock with it all. I’m trying to keep it together but it’s a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows the same time that I knew. Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know which way to swim to get up?"
Mary admits she's confused, especially because the This Is Us actor had donated gifts to the charity event Chrishell had only just hosted.
"We were totally fine that day. I thought we were totally fine," the realtor replies.
Chrishell explains that they had a fight that morning over the phone and she hadn't seen him since, adding, "We didn’t talk things through and before we had a chance to figure anything out, he’d filed."
When Mary asks how she found out, Chrishell drops a bombshell, replying: "Um, I found out because he text me that we were filed. And 45 minutes later the world knew."
To camera, a tearful Chrishell says, "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers. I f**king want answers."
May 2020
Around the same time Selling Sunset s2 comes out on Netflix, photos surface of Justin kissing soap star Sofia Pernas. The pair were once co-stars, with Justin previously playing Adam Newman on a CBS soap - and Sofia portraying Adam's nephew's girlfriend Marisa Sierras.
August 2020
The third series of Selling Sunset drops, and fans are left devastating watching Chrishell come to terms with her marriage breaking down. The 39-year-old moves out of the marital home, and leans on colleagues Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith for support.
The same month, Justin goes Instagram official with his new girlfriend.
