Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's relationship timeline

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset's relationship with Justin Hartley takes centre stage in the latest season of the Netflix original, as the real estate agent goes through an upsetting divorce.

And while some details of their history do make their way onto the show, you'd be forgiven for wanting to know more about their relationship timeline. So here's a look back on This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's history.

October 2013



Chrishell and Justin go on their first date after being set up by a mutual friend, who worked with Chrishell on Days Of Our Lives. Justin later tells People they were instantly inseparable: "We met up at a concert and talked all night. I drove her home and called the next day. We haven't been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.'"

Chrishell expressed similar sentiments, adding, "The next day I texted my friend: 'I found him.'"



January 2014

The pair make their red carpet debut as a couple at the fifth annual Unbridled Eve Derby party in LA:

July 2016

Chrishell and Justin announce their engagement after nearly three years of dating. The actress gave fans a peek at her engagement ring on Instagram, casually writing, "You guys think I need sunscreen..? 💍😍 @justinhartley." She added on Twitter, "Such a happy time. Thanks for all the well wishes guys! So sweet."

September 2016

Almost three years after they first met, the couple grace a red carpet for the first time as an engaged couple at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys bash in LA:

October 2017

The pair get married at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch, with Chrishell telling People at the time, "They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley! The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined."

Justin added, "At the risk of sounding cheesy, I look forward to sharing life experiences and growing old together. Someday, we can talk about all the things we did together 30 years ago!”

The ceremony was attended by Hartley’s This Is Us costars, along with the duo’s friends and family. Selling Sunset wasn't a thing yet, so sadly no Christine Quinn drama!

October 2017

Say hello to the married couple. The pair pose for photos on the red carpet of A Bad Mom's Christmas in LA:

