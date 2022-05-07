Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share Passionate Kiss During Night Out After Making Romance Public

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Selling Sunset' star Christelle Stause packs on the PDA while in Hollywood with her new girlfriend, G Flip after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim. They then got in a black SUV urban before driving off. Pictured: Christelle Stause BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are enjoying each other's company!

The Selling Sunset star, 40, and her new beau, 27, were spotted out on the town on Thursday, cuddling up to one another at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

In the photo, Stause, clad in a black dress with sheer long sleeves, and the "GAY 4 ME" singer, who's sporting a white tank and half-on black overshirt, can be seen sharing a steamy smooch while sitting at a booth at the famed WeHo club.

Chrishell Stause g flip

Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause ​​confirmed on the show's reunion special Friday that she is dating the non-binary Australian singer after moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Revealing how they connected, she continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

"It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing," the reality star added.

While it's unclear when the pair started dating, a source tells PEOPLE they've already taken a significant step in their relationship.

"Chrishell moved them in," the source says, referring to Stause's Los Angeles home, which she paid for in part by selling her wedding ring from ex Justin Hartley.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Friday, the Days of Our Lives alum cracked a joke about "coming out" while showing off the progress of her closet remodel, telling followers, "It's coming along," before quipping, "Okay! I'm gonna come out of it now."

Stause's new relationship comes about five months after she split from her costar and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim. The exes first went public with their relationship in July last year.

Just five months later, the pair confirmed they went their separate ways, with both parties citing different wants in regards to starting a family.