Chrishell Stause fans think she just shaded Jason Oppenheim over their split

Things are about to get even more awkward in the Selling Sunset office, after fans spotted Chrishell Stause throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim over their break up.

Last week, fans of the Netflix show were gutted to hear Jason, 44, and Chrishell, 40, were going their separate ways after six months together. After sources at both People and Us Weekly have confirmed the news, the pair took to Instagram to explain they were going their separate ways, due to differing opinions over starting a family.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote yesterday to his 1 million followers, before highlighting the key difference between them. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

Chrishell added that "other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of love and respect we have for each other will not change going forward," before touching on how "men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

Now, fans think they might've spotted some subtle shade in Chrishell's latest bikini photo, thanks to a somewhat targeted caption. It read, "Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves 🤣🤣 Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on 😜😜"

Fans were all over the potential dig. "LMAO 😂💀 " one person wrote, while another put, "I need those sunglasses with all this shade being thrown around 😂" Someone else said, "Omg savage 👏❤️"

Someone get Jason some aloe vera for this burn.

