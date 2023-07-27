Chrishell Stause Embraces Her Japanese Heritage on Trip to Asia with Partner G Flip: 'I Feel Really Proud'

Stause, who was raised by her adoptive parents, first shared that she is 1/4 Japanese in a cameo on 'Bling Empire'

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is opening up about connecting with her roots.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, who is 1/4 Japanese, shared some snaps of her recent trip to Japan with her partner, Australian musician G Flip, and opened up about how the trip encouraged her to embrace learning about the culture.

“So sad to leave Japan,” Stause shared in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “We literally had the best trip ever ever ever. Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka.”

“Nothing will be able to convey how amazing the food was, how lovely the people are, or how impressive the country is run. Although I am only 25% Japanese, I feel really proud to experience this side of my heritage," she wrote.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram Chrishell Stause with her family

Many fans who didn't know Stause had Japanese heritage Stause were left with more questions. A few hours after her initial post, the celebrity real estate agent also shared a cute family photo with more information.

“My Bio dad (pictured here) who I met later in life was born in Kure’ and his mom was raised in Hokkaido,” Stause wrote. “He is half Japanese and half Spanish. My mom’s maiden name was McCormick so I am a mix of European and Irish on her side.”

Stause first shared her Japanese roots on an episode of Bling Empire in 2022. Chrishell was invited to a hot pot dinner with the show's stars and shared that she wished she knew more about the East Asian dish, but because she was raised by her adoptive parents, she missed out on learning about Japanese cuisine growing up,

She also shared that she was about to meet her dad. “Actually, I’m gonna meet him next week," she told the cast. "I’m meeting my biological father for the first time. Yeah, on Tuesday,”

Araya Doheny/Getty Chrishell Stause

When not jet-setting with her partner, Stause has recently been enjoying (unofficially) married life. Stause recently had a Las Vegas wedding with G Flip, though she later revealed they did not legally tie the knot.

“It was probably the best day of my life, and we had so much fun, and it was just super beautiful and super cute,” G Flip told PEOPLE exclusively of their big day.

“It’ll forever be one of the greatest memories of my life. And we're actually planning to get married every single year," they shared. "I don't know why more people don't do that. Like, it's your person that you spend like every day with. Wouldn't you wanna have a party to celebrate your life every single year? So yeah, we're gonna do it. We're so into it.”

The lovebirds have been sharing glimpses of their romance — from matching couples’ tattoos to some cozy photoshoots.

Ahead of their trip, Stause celebrated her 42nd birthday with her Selling Sunset costars, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan. D

“My birthday isn’t until Friday the 21st but I will be in Japan 😍💃🏻 so my friends surprised me with a little early celebration! I love you guys,” Stause captioned her Instagram post.

