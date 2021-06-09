Chrishell Stause, 39, Crushes An *Intense* Ab Workout In Her Latest IG Story

Photo credit: Chrishell Stause / Instagram

Chrishell Stause just posted a new ab workout video to her Instagram Story.

In the posts, her trainer leads her through some pretty intense ab exercises, but Chrishell powers through them.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant credits bootcamp classes and a healthy diet filled with lots of protein to help her stay in shape.

Triple threat actor-dancer-realtor Chrishell Stause is constantly on the move. Whether she's making massive sales on Selling Sunset or making waves on Days of Our Lives, the 39-year-old actress keeps herself super busy. But somehow, in between all of her current projects, she also finds time to work out.

Lately, Chrishell has been sharing snaps of her fitness journey on her Instagram. Now, she's sweating it out on her Instagram Story with a new video of her ab workout courtesy of her trainer, Nyme Manns. "Harder than it looks 💀," she captioned the post.

In the video, Chrishell goes through a tough ab circuit while wearing ankle weights. First, she does donkey kicks with some help from her dog, Gracie. Then, she planks while moving her hands in and out of a hexagon-shaped hoop and does a push-up after each one (nbd).

And, if that wasn't enough, Chrishell finishes strong with a half-bicycle, half-sit-up move. She sits up, sticks her leg through the hoop, and lays back down with picture-perfect form.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant is a big fan of tough workouts like this one and boot camp classes to help her stay fit. "I like Barry's Bootcamp," she told Hello! "It’s kind of like half treadmill, half-floor work and they kick your butt and it’s not that fun but you’re glad when you’re done."

Chrishell also sticks to a healthy diet, even on her busiest of days. She told Women's Health that her go-to breakfasts are scrambled eggs with cheese or a protein bar–or anything with peanut butter in it. "When I'm busy, I normally either grab a banana and peanut butter or a protein bar. I'm obsessed with peanut butter," she said. "I've had them all. Any protein bar makes a peanut butter flavor, I've probably tried it."

For lunch, she'll eat her usual meal of veggies and fish. "I go to Erewhon a lot and they have this buffalo cauliflower that I'm obsessed with," she said.

Dinner is some kind of meal-planned entrée, like frozen lasagna or her famous spicy shrimp pasta. But "if I'm not in a rush and I can go and eat like a normal human, I go out to dinner," Chrishell says. Sushi and pizza are her favorites.

Oh, and dessert is a must. "I have such a sweet tooth. I love dessert. If I'm out to dinner, I pretty much always get dessert," she says. "There are two things I will always order: strawberry shortcake and pineapple upside-down cake. I know, super random, but every once in a while you strike gold and someone will have it on their menu."

Bootcamp + strawberry shortcake = sign me up, please.



