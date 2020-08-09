Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler help England to take series lead after sensational win over Pakistan in first Test

Chris Woakes and Dom Bess celebrate England's three-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test on Saturday. It was a dramatic fourth day where the fortunes changed early on with Pakistan bowlers striking early. However, it was a 139-run stand between Woakes and Jos Buttler which set the platform for hosts' victory. AP

Chris Woakes and Dom Bess celebrate England's three-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test on Saturday. It was a dramatic fourth day where the fortunes changed early on with Pakistan bowlers striking early. However, it was a 139-run stand between Woakes and Jos Buttler which set the platform for hosts' victory. AP

View photos Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. Shan Masood registered his Test highest score of 156 as the visitors posted 326 in the first innings. AP More

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. Shan Masood registered his Test highest score of 156 as the visitors posted 326 in the first innings. AP

View photos Jofra Archer picked three wickets in the first innings, along with Stuart Broaed with the same number of wickets. England pacers were very instrumental throughout the Test. AP More

Jofra Archer picked three wickets in the first innings, along with Stuart Broad with the same number of wickets. England pacers were very instrumental throughout the Test. AP

View photos Pakistan retained a lead of 107 runs, thanks to Yasir Shah's four wicket haul. Replying to visitors' 326, the hosts were bowled out for 219 in their first innings. AP More

Pakistan retained a lead of 107 runs, thanks to Yasir Shah's four wicket haul. Replying to visitors' 326, the hosts were bowled out for 219 in their first innings. AP

View photos Ollie Pope's 62 was the only respite for England in the first innings as most of the batsmen collapsed even before settling in. AP More

Ollie Pope's 62 was the only respite for England in the first innings as most of the batsmen collapsed even before settling in. AP

View photos Stuart Broad shone with the ball once again in the second innings, registering figures of 3-37, as Pakistan were bundled out for 169. This meant England needed 277 runs to win the contest. AP More

Stuart Broad shone with the ball once again in the second innings, registering figures of 3-37, as Pakistan were bundled out for 169. This meant England needed 277 runs to win the contest. AP

View photos Jos Buttler scored a valiant knock of 75 in the second innings. Coming into bat with England at 106-4 following Stokes' dismissal, his knock along with Woakes eventually turned out to be worthwhile for the hosts. AP More

Jos Buttler scored a valiant knock of 75 in the second innings. Coming into bat with England at 106-4 following Stokes' dismissal, his knock along with Woakes eventually turned out to be worthwhile for the hosts. AP

Also See: Match Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 2 Cricket Match at Manchester: Hosts 92/4 at stumps

England vs Pakistan: Shan Masood's career-best knock puts visitors in driving seat on day two

England vs Pakistan: How Joe Root and Co undid three days of visitors' dominance to script remarkable win

Read more on First Cricket Photos by Firstpost.