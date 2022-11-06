Chris Willock is the latest gliding attacker to set QPR pulses racing - PA/Kieran Cleeves

Queens Park Rangers fans are no strangers to gliding attackers capable of magic moments.

Think Eberechi Eze or Bright Osayi-Samuel, both of whom made top-flight moves to Crystal Palace and Fenerbahçe respectively.

Cast back a little further, and supporters still tingle at the mention of Adel Taarabt; they will state categorically that he could have won the 2011 Championship single-handedly.

And the latest forward-thinker enticing residents of the Kiyan Prince Stadium to their seat’s edge is Chris Willock. With six goals in 10 starts, and his side fifth, the 24-year-old’s reputation as one of the division's leading lights continues to grow.

Since last season began, Willock’s 46 league outings – the equivalent of an entire season – have brought 13 goals and 11 assists.

If QPR under Michael Beale are to achieve a Premier League return, the man Mark Warburton brought in – with a “very strong” reference from first-team coach Neil Banfield, who knew Willock from his Arsenal tenure – following Eze’s departure, will be seminal.

“We felt we had a natural replacement,” Warburton tells Telegraph Sport. “Someone who is very comfortable off that left hand side, but can also play centrally, or go right.

“He’s two footed, technically outstanding, and a powerful athlete moving with and without the ball. And he’s a really nice guy as well.”

Sadly, hamstring trouble has limited Willock’s game time this season. Having scored the decisive goal in early October’s victory at Sheffield United, he missed a month, only returning as a substitute in last Wednesday’s goalless draw at Carrow Road.

His presence lifted QPR, his quality obvious. Within minutes of entering, Willock skipped away from his marker, drove forward and struck the base of the post from the edge of the box.

“That old saying ‘get them out of their seats’ is so relevant,” Warburton says. “There are not many people who can do it. Chris produces moments of brilliance that makes going to a game worthwhile.

Story continues

“And when you’re under the cosh, you have a player who can look after the football, beat one or two men, cut inside and suddenly change the dynamic of the game.”

Before leaving last summer, Warburton brought much-needed stability to QPR during his three year stint. For much of 2021/22 they were well-placed for promotion. Willock’s dynamism was key, likewise the versatility that saw him deployed across the front three, in a more orthodox midfield position and even at left-wing back for a spell.

But in mid-March, Willock limped off during the defeat at Nottingham Forest. Willock-less, QPR won just two of their final 10 games, finishing a disappointing 11th.

“I always refer to Mason Mount at Derby with Frank (Lampard), and how positive he was, the influence he had,” explains Warburton. “At Championship level, one player can make a huge difference. In truth, losing Chris was a devastating blow.”

Willock is the middle of three footballing brothers. Joe, the youngest, is starring in Newcastle United’s post-takeover renaissance, while the eldest, Matty, was most recently with Salford City.

Chris and Joe both graduated from Arsenal's Hale End Academy, with Chris impressing Arsene Wenger enough to earn 27 minutes of League Cup action. But he was ambitious. He wanted more. And so in the 2017 summer, aged 19, Willock switched London for Lisbon.

There he played for Benfica’s ‘B’ side. Reserve team football yes, but in the Portuguese equivalent of the Championship. In his second season (2018/19) Willock flourished, top scoring with 11 goals and chipping in with seven assists.

A return to England was always likely though, and Willock joined West Brom on-loan that summer.

Unable to break into Slaven Bilić’s first team, all parties agreed a January 2020 deadline day switch to Huddersfield. “He has lost his way a little bit,” then manager Danny Cowley admitted.

But Willock has found it again since joining QPR that October; remarkably, they have won 13 of the 16 games in which he has scored, never losing.

Warburton believes the best is still to come: “What separates – in any competitive industry – good from brilliant, is the focus on work, the desire to keep improving, doing what you are doing outstandingly well but also having a generic set of skills to fall back on.

“Having defensive responsibility is a vital part of Chris’ weaponry. I look at how hard Ebere has worked; it’s taken him to the edge of the England squad. The more Chris has that, the more managers can trust him and the higher in the game he can go.”