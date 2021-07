Chris Whitty: Men who grabbed chief medical officer in video posted online apologise

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty is harassed by two men in London’s St James’s Park (Screen grab/PA)

A man filmed apparently accosting Professor Chris Whitty in a park has apologised to the top medic after losing his estate agent job.

Lewis Hughes, from Romford, in Essex, said if he made England’s chief medical officer feel “uncomfortable”, then “I am sorry to him for that”.

Prime minister Boris Johnson was among those to hit out after a video posted online appeared to show Prof Whitty being harassed in St James’ Park in London.

The video, which lasts about 20 seconds, shows two grinning men grabbing Prof Whitty as they shout “Oi oi” and say “One photo please?”.

As Prof Whitty attempts to walk away, the men grab him again, while a voice is heard saying “leave the gentleman alone” before the clip ends.

Mr Hughes, a 24-year-old estate agent, said he had lost his job following the incident, telling The Sun: “I absolutely apologise for any upset I caused.”

He added: “If I made him feel uncomfortable, which it does look like I did, then I am sorry to him for that.

“He is quite a timid, shy person and I think that is why he didn’t say, ‘Get off me’. If he had said that and I had realised how he felt, I wouldn’t have put my arm round him.”

He said he had been hoping to get a selfie with Prof Whitty to show to his mother, adding: “There was no malicious intent, I didn’t want to upset him.”

His friend Jonathan Chew, 24, told the newspaper: “We didn’t cause any harm to him. We just wanted a selfie.”

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty (Vickie Flores/EPA)

The Metropolitan Police said the force was still investigating the incident, which was condemned by the prime minister and other politicians.

“I’m shocked at seeing the despicable harassment of chief medical officer Chris Whitty,” Mr Johnson said.

“I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident that took place in St James’s Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday 27 June.

Story continues

“Officers were in the vicinity policing a nearby demonstration and intervened when they saw what was happening.

“They spoke to the victim and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries and informed officers that at that time he did not wish to make any allegations. He then went on his way.

“Officers continued to speak to the two men and recorded their details. They were robustly warned about their behaviour and ordered to leave the area.

“Police remain in contact with the alleged victim. The incident has been recorded as a common assault and continues to be investigated by the Met’s Public Order crime team.”

It is not the first time Prof Whitty, who has taken a central role in decision making and communications in the Government’s response to the pandemic, has been faced public harassment.

Earlier this month, he was confronted in a street in Oxford by a man accusing him of lying to the public about coronavirus, while in February a man accosted the chief medical officer outside Westminster.

Additional reporting by PA

Read More

Boris Johnson condemns ‘despicable harassment’ of Chris Whitty as video shows him being grabbed in London park

Chris Whitty has saved thousands of lives – he should be revered, not molested

Chris Whitty: What do we know about video of chief medical officer being harassed in park?

Chris Whitty: ‘Disgusting’ harassment of chief medical officer in park condemned by MPs

Professor Chris Whitty grabbed by ‘thugs’ in London park as video investigated by police