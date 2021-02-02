Chris Whitty berated in the street amid continued animosity towards healthcare workers
A young man who filmed himself berating Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in the street has been urged by one MP to volunteer on a Covid ward to see the realities facing the nation’s hospitals.
Dr Whitty, who has served as the face of the medical community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in the Government’s daily press briefings, could be seen in the video walking along Westminster’s Strutton Ground food market.
The person filming him, a young man with a south London accent, could be heard telling the science communicator he was a “liar”, adding “You’re lying about the Covid-19 cases man. Cmon man, stop lying to the TV man”.
The footage, which appeared to be filmed while the epidemiologist waited in the queue at a food stall, was later uploaded to social media site Tik Tok.
Alongside his work communicating the impact of covid to the country and advising the government during the pandemic, Dr Whitty has also spent time on Covid wards - treating patients at the London hospital where he practices medicine on Christmas Day.
Matt Vickers, Tory MP for Stockton South, wrote on Twitter: “This is appalling, I really can’t believe this footage.
“Chris Whitty is doing all he can to help guide us through this crisis and should never be subjected to this abuse.”
He added: “Perhaps the young man should be made to volunteer on a covid ward.
“Perhaps then he will feel a pinch of shame and embarrassment for his dangerous conspiracies and yobbish behaviour.”
The incident comes amid anti-authority sentiment from individuals opposed to a range of measures designed to stem the spread of the virus, including lockdown measures and vaccines, as well as continued conspiracy theories and denials of the virus’ existence.
Last month footage emerged of an exchange between a medical professional and a member of the public who was appealing for a Covid patient to be released from hospital on the grounds the virus was a hoax.
At the time Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, the president of the Doctors Association UK said “Staff are exhausted and are running on fumes. They should not be having to deal with abuse and even death threats on social media.
“Nor should they be worried about turning up for their shift due to crowds of people chanting ‘Covid is a hoax’ outside hospitals full of patients who are sick and dying. This is decimating morale, but worse still, could be obstructing patient care.”
