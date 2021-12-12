Chris Wallace Leaving Fox News

Pool

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is leaving the network.

The Fox News Sunday moderator announced that this week’s episode of the political talk show would be his last. “Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, and they kept that promise,” Wallace said while announcing his exit at the end of his broadcast. “I have been free to report to the best of my ability to cover those stories I think are important to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”

He continued: “I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out. And so, for the last time, dear friends, that’s it for today, have a great week.”

In a statement, Fox News Media wrote: “We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

