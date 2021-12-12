Chris Wallace Announces Exit From Fox News

Chris Wallace announced his departure from Fox News, with his Fox News Sunday his final show.

He said on the show that “after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so —for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching Fox News Sunday.”

