Chris Walker scores 30 to lead Binghamton over Le Moyne 72-62

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker scored 30 points as Binghamton beat Le Moyne 72-62 on Saturday night.

Walker shot 10 for 14 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (5-6). Wes Peterson scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Gavin Walsh had 10 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

The Dolphins (3-8) were led in scoring by Ocypher Owens, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Zek Tekin added 11 points, five assists and four steals. Robby Carmody scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

