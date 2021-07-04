Chris Waddle backs Harry Kane to make the difference against Denmark

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former England midfielder Chris Waddle has tipped Harry Kane to make the difference as Gareth Southgate’s men attempt to find a way past Denmark and into the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions will face the Danes in the semi-finals at Wembley on Wednesday evening having booked their place with an impressive 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in Rome on Saturday with Kane scoring twice.

Waddle, a veteran of the heartbreaking last four defeat by West Germany at the 1990 World Cup finals, is expecting a tight encounter, but believes England’s captain could hold the key to success.

Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think they’ll get chances – they’ve proved that in every game they’ve played, Denmark, they’ve had a lot of chances. Whether they take them or not is a different thing. That’s what it’s all about on the night.

“I think England will create chances. England are very strong at set-pieces, but saying that, Denmark are. It’s a good match-up.

“There’s never a lot between England and Denmark. They’re both strong, physical, willing runners, defenders are big, strong, again set-pieces.

“When you look at the teams and you match them up, the difference may be – and he’s hit form now, for me – the difference on the night could be Harry Kane.”

Italy manager Roberto Mancini is preparing for a semi-final clash with Spain
Italy manager Roberto Mancini is preparing for a semi-final clash with Spain (Nick Potts/PA)

Waddle is also confident Southgate, who handed Jadon Sancho his first start of the competition at the Stadio Olimpico, has bigger strength in depth than both Denmark counterpart Kasper Hjulmand and Italy boss Roberto Mancini, whose side face Spain in the other semi-final.

He said: “He’s got 26 players in that squad he finds hard to leave out because you’ve got basically two teams.

“You look at Italy and Denmark – their first X1s, maybe first 13 or 14, are very, very good, but they haven’t got the strength in depth that England have got, and that’s hopefully going to be a good advantage as the tournament kicks on.”

Keeper Jordan Pickford is yet to concede a goal in the tournament and one of his predecessors, David James, has been impressed with his contribution and those of the men ahead of him.

James told Sky Sports News: “This defence starts at the front. The whole England side defends together.

“Jordan Pickford in goal hasn’t put a foot wrong with regards to costing us any chances against. He made a big save early on in the game and he’s got to be buzzing at the moment.

“But what I do like – and I think this is the key thing, the way Gareth talks about this – this isn’t about individual success, this is about a collective and the defence in front of Jordan, Jordan behind the defence, the whole team just looks so solid.

“It really is a good time to be an England fan.”

Former international Emile Heskey has been impressed by England&#39;s flexibility under manager Gareth Southgate
Former international Emile Heskey has been impressed by England’s flexibility under manager Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)

Former England striker Emile Heskey praised the flexibility Southgate has instilled in his squad and his ability to change system and tactics both before and during games.

Heskey told 5 Live: “Gareth has shown that many a time now, throwing curve-balls, but they actually work, different formations, different tactics, when to press, when to sit back and when to consolidate.

“He’s done fantastically in that, whether it be playing a back three and playing the wing-backs high, or playing a back four and really going out there and being expansive, he’s been fantastic and he’s shown an array of tactics.”

Former Middlesbrough mifielder Neil Maddison, who took his coaching badges alongside Southgate, and has been hugely impressed with how he has moulded his squad.

Jadon Sancho was handed his first start of the competition in the 4-0 win over Ukraine
Jadon Sancho was handed his first start of the competition in the 4-0 win over Ukraine (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

He told 5 Live: “I just think his decisions have been really good. No one expected Jadon Sancho to start – I didn’t expect him to start – but what a brave decision it was, and it was the correct decision.

“I just think he’s got a group of players that are going to work hard for him and they understand him.

“He was a player and he understands how players want to be treated and they understand what they’re going to give back to the manager, and you can see it on the pitch. They were just ready for it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Denmark taking Eriksen inspiration to Wembley at Euro 2020

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s absence makes it even harder to forget what happened to him. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand found that out on Saturday, his mind wandering from the match even as his team was playing in the European Championship quarterfinals. “I thought about him during the game and after the game,” Hjulmand said through a translator after the 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. “I keep thinking how amazing it would be to see him play (in the next match). He’s still a

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks. “It’s just a day-to-day thing,” Bucks coach Mike Bud

  • Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

    PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball. Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Bu

  • Making the NBA Finals a long time coming for Giannis, Bucks

    It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.

  • Hicks homers twice, Rangers snap Seattle skid with 7-3 win

    SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i

  • Angels defeat Orioles 4-1 to extend winning streak to 3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win. It is the longest outing by an Angels starter since Griffin Canning went eight innings on Aug. 30 last season against Seattle. Cobb (6-3) — who was with the Orioles from 2018-20 before being traded to Los Angeles prior to spring training — allowed four hit

  • Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night. Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh. Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and

  • Dodgers win 8th straight, top Nats 5-3 behind Pollock's hit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be