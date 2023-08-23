Chris Tarrant Is As Confused About His Supposed 'Row' With Tyson Fury As The Rest Of Us

Tyson Fury in 2019

Tyson Fury in 2019

Viewers of Tyson Fury’s new Netflix reality show were left intrigued during one episode, when he spoke of a supposed past spat with TV personality Chris Tarrant.

During the third episode of At Home With The Furys, the boxer revealed he was planning a trip to the Gleneagles in Scotland, before claiming: “I had a big row with Chris Tarrant the last time I was there.”

Sadly, Tyson didn’t share anything else about the encounter, leaving viewers curious about exactly what had gone down. Well, it turns out the former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host is none the wiser, either.

Branding Tyson’s claims “complete nonsense”, Chris told the Daily Mail: “I’ve never even met him. My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.

“There was no row; not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve still never met him. He is one of the greatest boxers I’ve ever seen, why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.”

Chris Tarrant

Chris Tarrant

HuffPost UK has contacted Tyson Fury’s management for comment.

At Home With The Furys began streaming on Netflix last week and, at the time of writing, is the streaming platform’s most-watched TV show in the UK.

Alongside Tyson and his wife Paris Fury, the show also features appearances from his brother, fellow boxer Tommy Fury, and his new fiancée Molly Mae Hague, who he met while they were both contestants on the fifth season of Love Island.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: