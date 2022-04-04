Chris Stapleton Wins Best Country Album at 2022 Grammys and Gives His Twins, 4, a Birthday Shout-Out

Chris Stapleton Best Country Album

Rich Fury/Getty Chris Stapleton wins best country album at the 2022 Grammys

Chris Stapleton just won best country album of the year!

At Sunday's 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Stapleton, 43, took home the prize for his hit album Starting Over.

After the father of five gave a birthday shout-out to his twin sons, who turned 4 years old on Sunday, he noted, "I'm thinking a lot about sacrifices, 'cause I missed out on some of their birthday today."

"Everybody in this room has made some kind of a sacrifice to be up here doing this, and I don't know what it is for everybody, but I know that it hurts sometimes," Stapleton continued.

Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton

Amy Sussman/Getty Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton

"But hopefully we're all doing it so we make the world a better place, and the people that live in it will love each other and have a good time together and come together. So thank you so much for this award," he concluded.

Stapleton released Starting Over in November 2020 — and in January, in his Apple Music short film, said he hoped people would "find something that speaks to them" and "feel something" in the record following a difficult year.

Starting Over follows Stapleton's highly successful 2015 album Traveller, as well as From A Room: Volume 1, which was released in May 2017 before its follow-up album, From A Room: Volume 2, dropped in December 2017.

Stapleton's album alraedy won the award for album of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards. "I want to say thank you to my wife again, I can't do this without her ever," he said, looking to his wife and collaborator Morgane Stapleton in the crowd as he accepted the award.

He continued at the time, "And I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, everybody that listens to music, you know, like country music fans."

"It's always an honor to receive album [of the year]," Stapleton said. "We work really hard to make albums, we believe in albums, and we like what that is. Thank you CMAs, thanks everybody, thank you so much."

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are currently airing and streaming live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.