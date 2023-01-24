Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface to perform at Super Bowl LVII pre-show

We now know who will be filling our ears with music before Super Bowl LVII kicks off in 19 days.

The NFL announced Tuesday that multi-talented recording artists Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Stapleton will all play a part in the NFL pre-show. Here's what they'll be performing:

Babyface — a legendary R&B artist, songwriter and producer — will perform "America the Beautiful."

Ralph — a recording artist, Broadway star, original "Dreamgirl" and Golden Globe-winning actress on the show "Abbott Elementary" — will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the Black national anthem.

Chris Stapleton — a highly-acclaimed country singer who has won eight Grammy Awards and 10 Country Music Association Awards, as well as the 2023 Merle Haggard Spirit Award (given by the Academy of Country Music) — will perform the national anthem.

As has been the case for a number of years, all three songs will also be performed in American Sign Language.

Colin Denny, a Deaf Native American and proud member of the Navajo Nation, will be performing "America the Beautiful."

Justina Miles, a Deaf performer, will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Troy Kotsur, a renowned Deaf actor who won a 2021 Academy Award for his work in the film "CODA," will be performing the national anthem.

Miles will also be providing the ASL translation of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be Rihanna's long-awaited return to live performing. The U.S. Navy will also do a flyover to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.