Chris Stapleton Forced to Push Back Shows Due to Bronchitis and Laryngitis: 'Grateful for Your Patience'

The country rocker said he's currently on vocal rest due to illness

Erika Goldring/Getty Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is hitting the brakes on his All American Road Show as he recovers from a bout with bronchitis and laryngitis.

The Grammy-winning star, 45, announced Wednesday that after being put on vocal rest due to illness, he’s had to push three upcoming Texas shows to November in order to heal.

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” he said in a statement shared to Instagram. “I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal.”

“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” he added.

Related: Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black and More Saluted at ACM Honors 2023: All the Highlights

The new dates for his shows are Nov. 16 for the Lafayette set, Nov. 17 for the concert in Houston and Nov. 18 for his Corpus Christi performance.

Stapleton previously dealt with a similar setback in October 2021, when laryngitis forced him to reschedule three shows.

The “Starting Over” singer is next scheduled to play on Oct. 19 in San Antonio, and will head to the U.K. and Ireland for an additional leg of his tour later this month.

Stapleton — who recently teamed up with Snoop Dogg to cover Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” for ESPN’s Monday Night Football — is set to release his fifth album, Higher, on Nov. 10.

Kevin Winter/Getty Chris Stapleton performing at the Grammy Awards in February 2023.

Related: Snoop Dogg and Chris Stapleton Team Up to Cover Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight' for 'Monday Night Football'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star has preceded the album release with two singles, “White Horse,” which came out in July, and “Think I’m in Love with You.”

Story continues

Last month, he was recognized at the 2023 ACM Honors for his ACM Triple Crown, for which he qualified by winning ACM new male vocalist (2015), male vocalist (2015, 2017, 2021) and entertainer of the year (2022).

“It’s a wonderful and rare thing,” he told the crowd, “to get to do something that you love so much.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.