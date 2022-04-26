Chris Stapleton’s ‘Concert For Kentucky’ raises over $1 million for local charities

Chris Stapleton’s “A Concert for Kentucky,” which was a sold-out show at Kroger Field over the weekend, raised over $1 million dollars for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, the fund announced Monday.

The fund, administered by the Blue Grass Community Foundation, is a branch of Stapleton and his wife/performance partner Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind foundation that benefits a variety of causes that Stapleton cares about.

Initial Hometown Fund grants include $250,000 to The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation as well as additional pledges to the American Red Cross, UK Healthcare Kentucky Children’s Hospital, the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky’s Disaster Relief Fund and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Stapleton, a Kentucky native, said in a news release there is no greater honor than performing for a group of people and giving the profits back to the community.

“It is a tremendously pure and rewarding moment to get to provide the medicine that is music in that space,” Stapleton said in a statement. “I’m grateful to everyone who came to the show and to all of the musicians, managers, agents and crew members that made this moment possible.”

The show at Kroger Field was two years in the making after multiple delays due to COVID-19. Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards also performed.

Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” will continue through the rest of spring and summer before ending in late October. He’ll make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and Canada among other places.