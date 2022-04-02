Who is Chris Smalls? What to know about the Amazon labor union organizer

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize this week, the first successful U.S. organizing effort among workers of the retail giant.

Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes, about 55%, in favor of the union. One of the most high-profile leaders of the effort is Christian Smalls, a former Amazon employee who started the union.

He was seen popping a bottle of champagne after the major victory and saying "I hope that everybody’s paying attention now because a lot of people doubted us."

But who is Chris Smalls? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Chris Smalls?

Smalls, the president of the Amazon Labor Union, began speaking out in March 2020, when he was an Amazon employee. He helped lead a walkout over safety conditions for his colleagues at the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Smalls was fired after the event, with Amazon claiming the move was because he violated social distancing guidelines and attended the demonstration while he was supposed to be in quarantine.

What has he done with Amazon union efforts?

After he was fired, Smalls formed the Amazon Labor Union, which is not backed by any national union organization.

He said he has spent much of the last year outside the JFK8 warehouse in New York, handing out food to workers and collecting signatures for the union, the Washington Post reported.

“We had over 20 barbecues, giving out food every single week, every single day, whether it was pizza, chicken, pasta, home-cooked. We all contributed giving out books, literature, giving out free weed because it’s legal,” he said Friday outside the National Labor Relations Board office.

He also traveled across the country to rally essential workers after he was fired, including calling for a boycott of Amazon Prime Day, among other measures, Reuters reported.

Leaked memo: Amazon strategy to attack Staten Island strike organizer as 'not smart'

Money: Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York vote to unionize, a first for the company

Has Amazon taken action against Chris Smalls?

In addition to firing Smalls, Amazon also had a strategy to smear him, according to leaked notes from an Amazon company meeting acquired by Vice News.

The notes were circulated in a memo within Amazon. The memo said in response to regulatory or media inquiry about Smalls “we should spend the first part of our response strongly laying out the case for why the organizer’s conduct was immoral, unacceptable, and arguably illegal, in detail, and only then follow with our usual talking points about worker safety."

“He’s not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we’re trying to protect workers,” the memo, which was reportedly forwarded within Amazon by the company’s general counsel David Zapolsky, says.

In February, police officers arrested Smalls after Amazon employees alleged he was trespassing while delivering food to other employees. Police also arrested two current Amazon employees, The New York Times reported.

How does Amazon feel about unions?

Amazon has fought against organizing attempts, using a range of efforts leading up to elections including holding mandatory meetings where unions were criticized.

Amazon released a statement following the Staten Island election, saying “We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees.”

“We’re evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and U.S. Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election.”

The company did not add additional details, but it signaled it might challenge the vote based on a lawsuit filed last month by the NLRB to reinstate a fired Amazon employee.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Chris Smalls? Amazon labor union organizer in New York

