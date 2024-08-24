Chris Smalling draws interest in Germany and Saudi Arabia

Roma are still attempting to offload Chris Smalling in the final week of the transfer window.

The Englishman is no longer in the club’s plans and with only one year left on his contract the Giallorossi are trying to move him.

However, so far no concrete offers were made for the veteran centreback.

According to Corriere dello Sport, there is still a chance of Roma parting ways with the ex-Man United man.

The newspaper adds that in recent days Smalling has been drawing interest in Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The player’s agent remains active on the market, searching for potential suitors late in the window.