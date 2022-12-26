Chris Rock will star in Netflix's first-ever livestreamed comedy show in March

Netflix helped bring streaming content to the world. In March, it's giving livestreaming a shot, making the leap with a familiar face.

A Chris Rock comedy special titled "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" will be "the first-ever Netflix live streamed global event," Netflix announced Sunday. The show will be filmed in Baltimore and stream at 7 p.m. Pacific on March 4.

Netflix said additional details would be announced soon. News of the Rock-Netflix live partnership was first announced in November.

Facing heavy streaming competition and a slowdown in subscriber growth, Netflix is making changes. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company recently introduced cheaper subscriptions that include ads for the first time. The company has also started expanding its platform to include games.

Netflix has already been expanding its footprint in the live comedy world, holding its Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles in April.

The special is Rock's first since 2018’s "Tamborine," which is also featured on Netflix. Rock has been busy touring over the last year, with the infamous Will Smith "slap" at the Oscars thought to be boosting his ticket sales.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.