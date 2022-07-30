Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’

Sharon Knolle
·1 min read

Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”

Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock quipped during the show, which is part of his Ego Death World Tour.

In his video, in which Smith called his behavior on Oscar night “unacceptable,” he also told Rock, “I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith added he’d been told that Rock was “not ready to talk” and would “reach out” when he was.

For his actions, Smith did not have to give back his Best Actor Oscar statuette he won the same night, but he was banned by the Academy from attending any of its events for the next 10 years. He also resigned as an Academy member before the board handed down his punishment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chris Rock Jokes That He Was Slapped by 'Suge Smith' During Atlanta Comedy Show Set

    Chris Rock's set at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta came hours after Will Smith issued his first on-camera apology to the comedian over his March Oscars slap

  • 49 Unique Gift Ideas for Grandma That She'll Cherish Forever

    From an indoor herb garden to aromatherapy candles, these thoughtful and practical holiday gifts for grandma will leave her feeling special.

  • JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure ‘didn’t share all the details’ of ‘rude’ incident

    ‘I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids,’ Siwa said

  • Pregnant Mandy Moore says she wishes medication 'was an option' for her second birth: 'I can climb that mountain again'

    The actress called unmedicated birth "awful" but says she can do it one more time.

  • Selena Gomez Tears Up on TikTok After Her 30th Birthday

    Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt message to fans on TikTok following her 30th birthday.

  • Candace Cameron Bure says she was 'shocked' after JoJo Siwa called her rude in TikTok video

    In an Instagram video Tuesday, Bure revealed Siwa's slight on TikTok was inspired by a red-carpet interaction between her and Siwa several years ago.

  • Thousands Evacuated After Deadly Landslides and Floods Devastate Tehran

    Rescue efforts in Tehran, Iran, were underway after flash flooding and landslides killed 22 people and forced thousands to evacuate on July 28.As of July 30, the death toll rose to 56 people and 18 people were still reported to be missing across the country, according to officials. Out of Iran’s 31 provinces, 21 were impacted by the flash flooding that followed heavy rain in the region.Tehran Municipality’s fire department and the Iranian Red Crescent Society carried out joint rescue missions in Tehran, specifically in the Imamzadeh Dawood region which was significantly impacted by landslides. The IRCS reported that dogs assisted in the search for people trapped in the ruins.This footage shows Dr. Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of IRCS, visiting a shrine in the Imamzadeh Davoud region of Tehran where at least seven people were killed. Footage shows the significant damage the popular tourist site sustained.Other clips show IRCS rescue teams carrying out evacuations and cleaning up the thick mud that accumulated on roads and covered indoor spaces.Red Crescent reported that they “provided emergency shelter to 3,700 flood-affected ‎people so far”‎ and “evacuated and transported 2,500 people to safe areas,” as of July 30. Credit: Iranian Red Crescent Society via Storyful

  • Tori Roloff Celebrates 3 Months Since Her Baby Boy's Birth: 'Josiah Is Finally Sleeping'

    "He is almost 13 pounds," Tori Roloff wrote on Instagram Saturday, marking three months since her son Josiah Luke was born

  • Ukrainian politician censored by Twitter over video of ‘Russian soldier castrating prisoner’

    The video allegedly showed a Russian soldier mutilating a Ukrainian prisoner.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Bo Bichette had the 200th RBI of his career for Toronto (56-45) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also drove in a run. Ross Stripling allowed five hits for two runs, striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards (3-0), Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano came out of the Blue Jays, with Romano earning his 23rd save of the season. Riley Greene had an RBI double for Detroit (41-6

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b