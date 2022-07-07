Chris Rock, Lake Bell Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks,' Are 'Getting to Know Each Other': Source

Chris Rock; Lake Bell

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are "getting to know each other."

A source tells PEOPLE that the actors, who were spotted dining together multiple times over Fourth of July weekend in Santa Monica, California, "have been seeing each other for a few weeks."

"It's a pretty new relationship," the insider adds of Bell, 43, and Rock, 57. "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

According to the source, "Lake is a great mom" and her 5-year-old son Ozgood and 7½-year-old daughter Nova, whom she shares with ex Scott Campbell, are "her first priority."

"She is having fun dating though," the insider says. "Chris is currently touring and very busy too. They see each other when they have time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Chris Rock; Lake Bell

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: Love Is in the Air! See All of the New Celebrity Couples of 2022

In a photo exclusive to PEOPLE, Rock and Bell were seen outside restaurant Giorgio Baldi over the weekend, where the comedian wore a light-colored long-sleeved top and trousers, finishing the look in brown shoes.

The actress/director, meanwhile, kept it similarly casual in a pair of flared pedal-pusher jeans, a black crop top and matching shoes.

A source at the Italian eatery tells PEOPLE that the two "had a late dinner date" that "looked romantic," adding, "Not too much PDA, but you could tell from the smiles and laughter that they had fun."

"They shared some popular pasta dishes and seemed to enjoy their date," the Giorgio Baldi insider shares.

RELATED VIDEO: Lake Bell Opens Up About Being a Working Mom and Her "Precocious" 2-Year-Old Daughter

Bell and Rock were also spotted dining at Santa Monica's Coast restaurant Sunday, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ. The outlet also reports that the pair were previously spotted together at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

Story continues

Rock was previously married to Malaak Compton Rock, from whom he split from in 2016 after 20 years together. He was later linked to actresses Megalyn Echikunwoke and Carmen Ejogo.

Bell and Campbell, 45, her husband of seven years, announced their split in October 2020.

Reps for Bell and Rock have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.