Chris Rock Explains Why He Asked for Daughter Lola to Be Kicked Out of School After Class Trip

Chris Rock is keen on making sure his kids understand the value of consequences.

The comedian, 58, touched on a tense parenting moment in his recent live Netflix special, Selective Outrage, where daughter Lola Simone, now 20, got in trouble on a high school class trip to Portugal.

"Lola and four of her little white girlfriends decided they were bored," Rock said, explaining that the group snuck out and went drinking.

"Of course, they got busted. Rich white schools, they don't play that s----," he continued.

Rock — who along with Lola shares daughter Zahra Savannah, 18, with ex Malaak Compton-Rock — explained that the parents decided to lawyer up to deal with the incident, during which time he realized that the girls didn't seem to be taking the situation seriously.

"Lola is like, 'Daddy, stop it. You're so serious! I'll be back in school in no time,' " he recalled, explaining he then decided she needed to feel the consequences of her actions.

Rock said he then told Lola's dean, "I need you to kick my daughter out of this school."

"I need my Black child to learn her lesson right now before she is up on OnlyFans and some s---," he continued. "Please kick my child out."

The Saturday Night Live alum continued, "They kicked her out. They kicked them all out, but they kicked my child out first."

Rock made a point of saying that Lola learned from the incident and that she had to work hard to regain her footing in the aftermath. Today, she's studying culinary arts in Europe.