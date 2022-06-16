Chris Rock & Dwayne Johnson Approached About Hosting Emmys As Producers Aim High

EXCLUSIVE: Following the infamous Oscar slap, Chris Rock has been in demand. There already is a call for him to host next year’s Oscars, and he has also been asked to host the Primetime Emmys on NBC this September, I have learned. Also approached about hosting the Emmys is Dwayne Johnson, who was at the top of the host wish list for the 2022 Oscars too, sources tell Deadline.

We hear Rock, who is yet to publicly speak about the Will Smith Oscar attack beyond his comedy tour, has turned down the informal offer, and it does not appear likely that Johnson would take on emcee duties either.

Primetime Emmy producers Done+Dusted in association with Reginald Hudlin’s Hudlin Entertainment are starting with ambitious top choices as they are believed to be casting a wide net that goes beyond NBC talent.

Both Rock and Johnson have ties to NBC, which is carrying the Primetime Emmys this year. Rock was a cast member on Saturday Night Live early in his career, while Johnson is an executive producer on the network’s comedy series Young Rock, inspired by his life. It was just renewed for a third season.

NBC/Peacock talent is still expected to be considered for the hosting job as showcasing stars from the network carrying the Emmys is a tradition; just last year, Cedric the Entertainer from CBS’ The Neighborhood presided over the ceremony, which aired on the network. This year’s list may not include the obvious late-night choices as some top NBC personalities that have hosted the Emmys before, including Seth Meyers, are said to not be interested in an encore.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air September 12 on NBC.

