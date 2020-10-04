Chris Rock addresses Trump COVID diagnosis in 'SNL' monologue: 'My heart goes out to COVID'

Musical guest Megan Thee Stallion and host Chris Rock during promos for the Season 46 premiere of "Saturday Night Live."

Chris Rock is the first in-person "Saturday Night Live" host since March, and he made the most of his monologue in Studio 8H.

The former "SNL" cast member took to the stage mask in hand, for a surreal but sharp monologue about the pandemic, the election and the very nature of government.

Unlike the opening sketch, which only alluded to the week's shocking news that President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized, Rock addressed the "elephant in the room" head-on. "President Trump is in the hospital due to COVID," he said, "and my heart goes out with COVID."

Rock also briefly mentioned the health and safety protocols on the "SNL" set, which had an audience made up of first responders in masks, including a reference to nasal COVID-19 tests.

"I haven’t had so much stuff up my nose since I shared a dressing room with Chris Farley," Rock joked.

But Rock took a more serious tone to talk about not just about the 2020 presidential election, but the entire system of government.

“I think we need to renegotiate our relationship to the government,” he said. “Does it work? I think Joe Biden should be the last president ever. We need a whole new system, OK? … What job do you have for four years, no matter what?”

“We’ve agreed in the United States that we should not have kings, yet we have dukes and duchesses running the Senate and the Congress, making decisions for poor people," he went on. "Rich people making decisions for poor people — that’s like your handsome friend giving you dating advice.”

“We’ve got to take this serious, man,” he said. “Everything going on right now, we can lick this — we can beat this — if we face it together.”

Rock concluded his monologue by quoting writer James Baldwin."Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it's faced."

