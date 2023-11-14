Chris Pratt Is the World's Most Sarcastic Cat in Official Trailer for 'The Garfield Movie'

Chris Pratt is no stranger to lending his voice to animated characters. The actor is now returning to the big screens as the world's most sarcastic orange cat. Pratt takes on the iconic feline character from Jim Davis' universe and fans get a first glimpse with the official trailer for the upcoming Spring 2024 film The Garfield Movie.

The new animated feature sees Samuel L. Jackson portray Vic, Garfield's father. In the past Pratt and Jackson have honed in their voice acting chops in other animations like Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the official trailer for The Garfield Movie, Pratt portrays the endearing lovable fat orange cat as he explains how he adopted his owner John. Breaking the fourth wall, he dives into a tray of lasagna and warns the audience, "I apologize in advance. The eating you're about to see will not be pretty. And if you have young children, this would be a good time for them to leave the room."

Pratt's upcoming film is the latest of the franchise. Pratt follows in the footsteps of actors like Bill Murray who once starred as the titular character in 2004's Garfield: The Movie. The film enters in theaters on May 24, 2024. Watch the trailer above.

