Chris Pratt visits SC restaurant for a meal. Here’s where

If there were any dinosaurs in Greenville on Sunday, that information wasn’t reported to the public.

What we know for sure though is that Chris Pratt, actor in the Jurassic World movie franchise, stopped by a Greenville restaurant for a meal on Sunday.

Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar posted on its Facebook page on Sunday that Pratt had visited the restaurant.

“Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday,” the post states. “The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op.”

Southern Culture later responded to a comment on the post that Pratt was in town visiting with a friend.

According to its website, Southern Culture features “local tastes with upstate style,” and a bar that offers a wide selection of whiskey and bourbon, handcrafted cocktails and wine. From ribeye and baby back ribs to meatloaf and chicken and waffles, Southern Culture has plenty options for those craving local, home-style southern cuisine.